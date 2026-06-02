Spencer Pratt isn’t joking about politics anymore — and according to a new report, he’s been studying Donald Trump’s rise to power as he campaigns in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

The former reality star is reportedly diving deep into Trump’s playbook, analyzing everything from campaign rallies and debate performances to old episodes of The Apprentice as he tries to build his own celebrity-driven political movement.

And with election day now here, the comparison is getting harder to ignore.

The Trump Playbook

According to Naughty But Nice, Pratt has become fascinated by Trump’s transformation from tabloid celebrity to political powerhouse.

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“Spencer studies Trump like he cracked the code,” one insider claimed.

The source added that Pratt believes traditional politicians no longer connect with voters the same way celebrity personalities can in the social media era.

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“He believes traditional politicians are boring, and that attention is now the most valuable currency in politics,” they added.

Spencer’s Viral Moment

While Pratt remains one of the race’s most unconventional candidates, insiders claim he’s already outperforming many traditional politicians online.

His bizarre-but-viral “They Not Like Us” campaign ad — portraying Los Angeles as a Gotham-style disaster zone while rivals Karen Bass and Nithya Raman appeared disconnected from the chaos — quickly became one of the race’s defining viral moments.

“That ad was the fulcrum moment,” a political source claimed. “People stopped mocking Spencer and started realizing he may understand modern media better than anyone else running.”

Attention Over Everything

One detail that reportedly shocked political insiders was Pratt’s claim that the viral ad cost “zero dollars” and took less than 15 minutes to shoot.

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“That terrified political consultants,” another insider claimed. “He’s proving you don’t need huge money anymore if you know how to hijack attention.”

According to the report, Pratt now sees himself less as a celebrity candidate and more as a disruptive media brand — something Trump famously mastered long before entering politics.