A Trump administration official is going viral — and not for anything policy-related.

Instead, it’s a claim involving teleportation, a late-night craving and a Waffle House in Georgia.

Yeah… we’ll explain.

The Claim

Gregg Phillips, a far-right conspiracy theorist who now serves as a high-ranking FEMA official, claimed he was once “teleported” against his will.

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Speaking on a January 2025 episode of the Onward podcast, Phillips said he had been with friends when he mentioned going to Waffle House — and then suddenly found himself at one.

“I ended up at a Waffle House — this was in Georgia — like 50 miles away from where I was,” he said.

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According to Phillips, the people he had just been with were confused when he told them where he was. “They said, ‘That’s not possible, you just left here a minute ago.’ But it was possible. It was real,” he added.

Wouldn’t Leave 5 Stars

Phillips didn’t just describe the experience — he also reviewed it.

“Teleporting is no fun,” he said. “You know it’s happening, but you can’t do anything about it… you just go with the ride.”

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He called the experience an “incredible adventure,” despite claiming it happened against his will.

Another Incident

During the same podcast appearance, Phillips claimed a second incident occurred while he was driving.

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He alleged he was suddenly “lifted up” and transported roughly 40 miles from Albany, Georgia, before landing in a ditch near a church.

Official Response

After CNN highlighted Phillips’ past podcast appearances and broader conspiracy claims, FEMA addressed the situation.

“This is so silly it’s barely worth acknowledging,” a spokesperson said, adding that the comments were made in a personal capacity before his current role and reflected informal or “spiritual” conversations.

Reality Check

Phillips has a history of promoting conspiracy theories, including claims about COVID-19, vaccines and U.S. political figures.

GIANRIGO MARLETTA/AFP, Getty Images GIANRIGO MARLETTA/AFP, Getty Images loading...

Still, being mysteriously transported to a Waffle House — even in Georgia — is the kind of story that’s raising more eyebrows than answers.

Honestly? Ending up at Waffle House is one thing — getting there by teleportation is another.