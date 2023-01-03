Viral Waffle House Video Shows Employee Deflecting Chair Throw During Fight: WATCH

Waffle House has a reputation for wild incidents, and this viral video of a fight from 2021 is no different.

The internet is obsessed with the way the Waffle House employee in the video easily deflected a chair that was thrown at her.

"Waffle House is the unsung hero of the interstate," one TikTok user said in a green screen video of the fight. "This is a public prison kitchen. There's a riot going on right now."

"You see how she Chuck Norris-ed that chair? Do you see that?" she continued.

One person commented, "Waffle House employees are the Navy Seals of breakfast restaurants’ employees."

"Waffle House interview: Can U fight??" another commenter joked.

"They should send prospective SEALs to train at Waffle House," added another person.

The video also made its way to Twitter where it racked up over five million views.

"She needs to be the lead in the next action film. Waffle House job training is off the chain," a musician named Mekka Don tweeted.

"An underrated part of this video is the other employee quickly ducking when the chair was thrown. You have to be able to do stunts to work at Waffle House," he added.

Another person replied to the tweet, "She caught a chair flying toward her head with one hand, spinned that s--- on her finger like a harlem globetrotter, and deflected it away all in one motion. She seriously could get the bag as a stunt person or WWE career... something. That was entertaining as f---."

Meanwhile, the employee herself surfaced in a YouTube video posted Dec. 29, 2022 to address the incident that occurred in September 2021.

"Here's ya storytime ya animals," she said in the video's description.

"It's sad. There's no security guards. There are guns that get pulled at Waffle House. There's bullet holes in some Waffle Houses that I've worked at. It's not safe at night, so we have to do what we can," she shared after explaining that she was defending herself.

She also described how she caught the chair and it "bounced off" her arm.

"When I left they had told me 'You're always welcome at this store, Halie, you're good,'" she said. "But I was blacklisted. I can't ever work for Waffle House again."

Watch the full story time video, below: