LOL: Did Trump Steal This Speech From ‘Legally Blonde’?

Did Donald Trump really steal this speech from Elle Woods?!

Social media users are LOLing after a side-by-side video was posted on Twitter/X and TikTok recently.

The hilarious, ironic clip sees Trump seemingly copying Reese Witherspoon's iconic character Elle Woods' Harvard graduation speech from Legally Blonde nearly word for word.

"We take our next steps into the world..." Elle says while Trump declares, "You must go forth into the world..."

Elle then references "passion" and "courage of conviction," which Trump matches with a repeated "passion" and "courage and your conviction."

The two both go on to add that it's "most important" to "have faith in yourself" (Elle) or "be true to yourself" (Trump).

"We did it!" Elle concludes, with Trump ending by saying, "I did it."

Social media users were very entertained by the similarities.

"B---hhhh how dare he," one person tweeted.

"What – like it's hard?" another person joked, referring to the iconic Elle Woods catchphrase from the film.

"Yup. That happened," someone else tweeted drily.

The resurfaced clip is from a viral TikTok video from 2020, which has over 10 million views.

"What intern wrote that for him," one person commented at the time.

"Do you ever wonder if his speech writers do this just to troll him?" someone else hilariously theorized.

"He really plagiarized and somehow still managed to do it worse," another person laughed, giving Elle Woods her (rightful) props.

"IM CRYING NO HE DID NOT, THIS MAN IS A SOCIAL EXPERIMENT I SWEAR," someone else exclaimed.

"Me paraphrasing when writing an essay," one person joked.

Another person echoed the same sentiment, writing, "When your friend says you can copy their work but just change it so the teacher won’t notice."

"It’s probably his favorite movie," someone else commented.