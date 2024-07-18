Who Is Kai Trump? Meet Donald Trump’s RNC Breakout Star Granddaughter

Donald Trump's family are among his biggest supporters, and there was one family member that was the breakout star of the Republican National Convention.

Trump's granddaughter Kai Madison Trump, had the honors of speaking about her grandfather at the convention.

Her message was simple, she showed up to show "the side of my grandpa that people don't often see."

"To me he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking. He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me," she said, according to The Palm Beach Post.

It was the teenagers first time at a political setting that big and her words left Trump smiling.

Who is Kai Trump?

Kai Madison Trump is the oldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. She is also the oldest of Trump's 10 grandchildren. However, her name actually comes from her great-grandfather on her mom's side, according to Milwaukee Journal.

Kai has four siblings in total, Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick and Chloe Sophia.

Who is Kai Trump's Mom?

Kai Trump's mother is Donald Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa. Her mother is a former model and was married to Don Jr. for 13 years before the pair called it quits in 2018.

How Old is Kai Trump?

Kai Trump is 17-years-old. She was born on May 12, 2007.

Are Kai Trump and Donald Trump Close?

Kai Trump and her grandfather Donald Trump both share a love of golf and have bonded over the sport. In pictures posted to her Instagram account, Donald can be seen in several of them.

Kai won the ladies club championship in March of this year at the Trump International Golf Club. To celebrate the occasion, she posted a picture with her grandpa.

"Very proud of my game and where it’s heading but there is always room for improvement. I would like to thank my parents, family and the amazing team at Trump Golf," she captioned the picture.

During her speech at the RNC, Kai brought up the fact that Donald calls her and they talk about golf.

"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his. But then I have to remind him I’m in school and I have to call him back later," she said.

Outside of golf, Kai and Donald have bonded while the former president was on the campaign trial and even joined him when he made a stop in Detroit earlier this year. In the series of shots posted to her Instagram account, Kai can be seen posing with her grandpa as well as her father and other members of the Trump family.

Where is Kai Trump From?

Kai was born and raised in New York, but she now lives with her mother in Jupiter, Florida. She moved there four years ago when she was 13, according to her SportsRecruits profile.