Birkenstocks and Khaki Shorts-Wearing ‘Hero’ Goes Off on Rude Man in New York Airport

A man on TikTok is being hailed as a "Birkenstocks and khaki cargo shorts" wearing hero after he was filmed going off on a rude man in a New York airport.

"Not all heroes wear capes, sometimes they wear Birkenstocks and khaki cargo shorts," the viral video's caption says.

The video also noted that it was "after midnight" in the airport when the incident occurred.

The man, who has a thick New York accent, appeared to be sticking up for a pair of young teenage girls traveling for the first time.

READ MORE: Teen Handles Rude, Potty-Mouthed Customer Like a Total Boss

"You're a grown man! Talk to me the way you just talked to them!" the man was seen shouting at another man.

"Talk to me the way you talked to them – see what happens!" he continued as the other man shook his head and attempted to laugh off the situation.

"I'm a man. Talk to me the way you talked to these little girls. I don't give a f--k if you're tired. You're a grown man. Deal with it!" he exclaimed.

"They're teenagers. Let them breathe. It's their first time traveling, you're giving them a hard time, you're making it go from a good experience to a [bad experience]," he added.

Viewers in the comments were in awe of the man's rant in defense of the girls.

"The silence is when the crowd agrees. He’s speaking what others are [too] afraid to speak," one person wrote in the comments.

"He went full on PAPA BEAR. The way he had those little girls backs! Well done!!!" another person said.

"Now this is healthy masculinity," someone else applauded.

"'Ur a grown man deal w it' was so REAL. Finally a man saying that to another man," another commenter wrote.