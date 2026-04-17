Meghan Trainor is hitting pause — and this time, it’s not about the music.

The singer has canceled her upcoming Get in Girl Tour, and her reason is a pretty relatable one: life just got too full, too fast.

Between a new album, a nationwide tour and a growing family, Trainor says something had to give.

Why She Canceled

Trainor shared the news in an Instagram Story on April 16, explaining that the decision didn’t come easy.

READ MORE: Meghan Trainor Admits the One Hit Song She Wishes She Didn’t Give Away (EXCLUSIVE)

“After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the Get in Girl Tour,” she wrote.

The singer pointed to a packed schedule — and one major life change — as the tipping point.

“Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now,” she explained. “I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time.”

What Was Planned

The Get in Girl Tour was set to kick off June 12 in Clarkston, Michigan, with stops across 30 arenas and amphitheaters in North America.

The Live Nation-produced run was also set to feature support from Icona Pop.

What She Told Fans

Trainor acknowledged the decision may come as a disappointment to fans — and didn’t shy away from that.

READ MORE: Meghan Trainor Claims She and Charlie Puth Made Out While Recording in the Studio

In her message, she apologized and said she understands their frustration, but emphasized that stepping back is what’s best right now.

“This is the right decision for my family and me,” she wrote. “I promise I’ll be back soon.”

She also reassured fans that new music is still on the way. “I can’t wait for you to hear this new record. I’m so proud of it, and I’m endlessly grateful for your love and support always.”

What’s Next

Trainor’s upcoming album, Toy With Me, is set to drop April 24 via Epic Records.

The project — her seventh studio album — includes previously released tracks like “Get in Girl,” “Still Don’t Care” and “Shimmer.”