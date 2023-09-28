Meghan Trainor Ready to Unload Sleek North Hollywood Farmhouse for Sizable Profit (PICS)
Meghan Trainor is set to make a sizable profit with the pending sale of her North Hollywood farmhouse after only a month on the market.
Realtor.com is reporting the "All About That Bass" singer's single-story hotee has been moved into "pending" after it was initially listed for $2,395,000. The website says Trainor purchased the home for $1,695,000 in 2017.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built the year prior to Trainor moving in. A listing or the home describes it as a "true gem located within the desirable neighborhood of Valley Village."
Here are a few of the features within this sleek California home:
- European oak floors
- Soaking tub
- Massive closet
- Exterior cameras
- Gas fireplace
- Smart home upgrades including lighting
No word on why Trainor is moving on from the home or if she is already out of the house.
Photos posted of the home's interior show a piano that doesn't seem to be included as part of the sale. The closet and bedrooms are also staged to make it look like someone is still living in this home.
Here's a look at everything the prospective buyer will be getting with the purchase of this charming farmhouse set in a desirable North Hollywood neighborhood.