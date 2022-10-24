Fan Pranks Meghan Trainor at Album Signing: ‘I’m So Jet Lagged How Could You Do This to Me!’

"Can you just say hi really quick to my cousins?" a fan asked Meghan Trainor at her recent album signing.

The "cousins" in question? Blackpink's Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo.

The humorous interaction has since amassed more than one million views on TikTok and Twitter.

As the fan rattled off the names, Trainor said, "That's a lot, okay."

"Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo, hi! Thanks for not coming but it's okay, I love you anyways!" Trainor exclaimed, hilariously oblivious to the significance of the names.

After the fan posted the video duping Trainor, the singer herself commented, "IM SO JET LAGGED HAHAHAHA HOW COULD U DO THIS TO MEEEE. Love u anyways."

"I love Blackpink," she added.

"SORRY HAHAHAHA LOVE U," the fan replied.

"IM CRYING SHE WAS SO SERIOUS," one viewer commented.

Another viewer added, "I feel bad for her she’s so genuine hahahahaha."

Watch the video of the funny interaction, below:

The album signing took place at the 5th Avenue Barnes & Noble Oct. 22, and Trainor getting pranked wasn't the only chaotic instance.

Another fan at the signing, Harry Daniels, who has gone viral multiple times on TikTok for singing and dancing for celebrities at their signing events, posted two videos with Trainor that both racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

In one, Daniels sang a Meghan Trainor mashup to the singer, starting with "All About That Bass" and even dipping into Lady Gaga's "Shallow."

"She was acting for her life i have to give it to her," one person tweeted of Trainor's reaction to the performance.

In a second video, Daniels also "break danced" for Trainor at the end of his mashup, prompting her to exclaim, "Yes Harry!"

The TikTok creator has also freestyled for Megan Thee Stallion and read poetry to Nessa Barrett, among other stars.