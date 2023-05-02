Meghan Trainor Claims She and Charlie Puth Made Out While Recording in the Studio

Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth apparently took the lyrics of their 2015 hit duet "Marvin Gaye" to heart and got a little spicy in the studio when recording the song.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Monday (May 1), Trainor said she'd "give [the] tea" when a fan asked if she ever "made out" with Puth when cameras weren't rolling. The pop stars famously locked lips on stage at the 2015 AMAs, something Trainor previously said she regrets.

"Meghan, since your make-out with Charlie Puth at the AMAs was such a viral moment, did you ever make out with him at a time when the cameras weren't rolling?" the fan asked.

"The day we recorded 'Marvin Gaye' ... very, like, romantic song ... There was booze... And we made out that night in the studio," Trainor revealed, quipping, "Ooh, tea, ah! And then never again."

"You were in the moment," Cohen said.

"We were in that moment. The song got to me, the liquor... It was great," the singer added.

Puth has not commented on Trainor's confession, but in 2022 he did admit that being "really horny" in the studio helps his creative process. He even stated that he wants people to "get turned on by the frequency" of his music, which could explain why "Marvin Gaye" was so on brand as his debut single.

Since then, Puth has gone on to date several stars, including Selena Gomez. He has also been linked to stars such as Bella Thorne and Charlotte Lawrence.

Currently, Puth is dating his childhood friend Brooke Sansone, who "could be the one," according to People.

Meanwhile, Trainor is married to Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and often share videos about their life together via TikTok. The two share a son, Riley, 2, with another baby on the way.

Watch Meghan Trainor on Watch What Happens Live Below: