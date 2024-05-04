Charlie Puth Reacts to Taylor Swift Name Checking Him On ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ With New Song

Charlie Puth was inspired by Taylor Swift to release a new track!

On Friday (May 3), the "One Call Away" singer posted a TikTok video with a preview of an unreleased song from his vault. During the clip, he shared his reaction to the title track from Swift's latest album, in which name checks him.

“These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you,” Puth wrote in the clip. “This is a song I wrote about my friend called ‘Hero.’ Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for awhile. But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it. So… I declare ‘Hero’ will be out everywhere on May 24th as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support… you know who you are.”

Listen to a preview of "Hero," below.

Puth alluded to Swift's lyric in his video with the words, "I declare," from the line in "The Tortured Poet's Department" which includes, "You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."

Puth previously responded to a TikTok that Swift posted, promoting her eleventh studio album. "Welcome to Tok fellow Sag," Puth commented. "I've lurked your account for ages! Thanks for the welcome, piano prince," Swift responded.