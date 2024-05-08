Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Just Inspired This New Minnesota Bill

It won't be a cruel summer for Taylor Swift fans who are attempting to buy tickets in Minnesota.

Minnesota lawmakers officially signed into action the new law, H.F. 1989, to combat unfair ticket practices. The law, which features Swift's birth year, was inspired by Democratic Rep. Kelly Moller's own experience in attempting to purchase tickets to Swift's 2023 concert at U.S. Bank in Minneapolis. She authored the bill, which was later signed in by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that we would be at a bill signing for House File 1989 at First Avenue,” Moller stated.

Ticket sellers including Live Nation, Ticketmaster and AEG will have to adhere to additional requirements for sellers who are seeking to make a profit by inflating prices and (hopefully) combat those who are selling fake tickets. Sellers are now required to list a total cost for the tickets, which includes the fees, taxes and other extra charges. This will also prohibit sellers from selling more than one "copy" of a ticket. If sellers don't adhere to the new law and violate it, they can be sued under the new state law.

"Whether Minnesotans are selling out Target Center to cheer the Timberwolves on in the playoffs or catching a concert or a play downtown, they’re paying too many hidden fees while competing against exploitative third parties," Walz said in a press release. "This law will change that. We are protecting consumers and ensuring that Minnesotans can purchase tickets for their favorite events without having to empty their pockets."

This new law will apply to tickets being purchased in Minnesota and for events held in the state. At a federal level, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is sponsoring the Fans First Act, which hopes to make ticket purchasing more transparent.