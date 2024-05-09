Is This Taylor Swift Song Secretly About Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard believes that this particular Taylor Swift song could be about her and her life.

Sources close to Blanchard spoke to TMZ and shared that Swift's song "Fresh Out The Slammer" could be about Blanchard and her December release from prison.

The reason that Blanchard allegedly believes that the song could be about her life is the similarities in the lyrics to Blanchard's life.

In the song, Swift sings: "Get the matches, toss the ashes off the ledge / As I said in my letters, now that I know better / I will never lose my baby again."

Blanchard met her current husband, Ryan Anderson, while in prison and they corresponded as well.

More lyrics that could point to Blanchard's life could be "All those nights you kept me going / Swirled you into all of my poems /Now we're at the starting line, I did my time."

However, the sources said that another line could be when Swift sings "camera flashes, welcome bashes" since Blanchard has been followed by the paparazzi since she has been released from prison.

READ MORE: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals New Look Following Nose Job

Blanchard and Anderson are now estranged. The couple split over alleged problems with Anderson's sleeping habits.

While Swift has not responded to the viral story, Blanchard remans a fan of the singer and understands that she is controversial figure that Swift may not want to be around, according to TMZ.

"Fresh Out The Slammer" appears on Swift's groundbreaking The Tortured Poets Department album, which arrived last month. The album made history by occupying the entire top 14 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release.