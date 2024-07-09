Gypsy Rose Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker, who is also her ex-fiancé.

Gypsy announced the big news on her YouTube channel on Tuesday (July 9) in a video titled "I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far."

"I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now and I'm happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant," Gypsy said in the video.

"Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025. This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood," she continued.

She also shared pregnancy announcement photos with Urker on TikTok.

"I know that there are going to be people who feel like I'm not ready to be a mother and I don't know if anyone's really ready to be a mother," she added, addressing people who might criticize her in this next phase of her life.

"All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby. I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't," she said through tears.

Gypsy's pregnancy marks the most recent milestone in her life since being released from prison in Dec. 2023.

Since gaining freedom she has been on a press tour, gotten a nose job, dyed her hair, moved to Louisiana and more.

Infamously, Gypsy was involved in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, after enduring years of medical abuse due to Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

She spent seven years behind bars before being released and starring on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

She first met Urker as a pen pal while in prison in Missouri and he proposed in 2018.

The couple later broke up and Gypsy left prison in a relationship with her ex-husband Ryan Anderson, whom she married in prison.

"Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship. We had kept a friendship for the longest time," Gypsy told People of their relationship.

"I would say that Ken is my first love because that's when I honestly felt like a mature love. It wasn't based off of a fantasy. It was actually based on a connection that two people have for each other," she said.