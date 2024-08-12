Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has officially announced the sex of her baby with boyfriend Ken Urker.

On Sunday (Aug. 11), Gypsy posted the big reveal after teasing the secret with a previous video featuring her family and friends guessing the sex of the baby.

"Hi sweetie, I'm your mom," Gypsy said in the video, while Urker chimed in, "I'm your dad."

"And you are a girl!" the couple exclaimed.

They were also pictured in the video popping blue, pink and white balloons while pink confetti rained down around them at their reveal party.

Their baby girl is due in January 2025.

"The moment y’all have been waiting for... It’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want [to] thank ya’ll for your love and support!" Gypsy wrote in an Instagram post about the special day.

In another Instagram post, she excitedly captioned a selfie, "Girl mom!!"

She also clarified in her Instagram comments section that her sister Mia will be the baby's godmother and aunt, while Urker's half-sister Mary will also be an aunt.

"A little context. In southern Louisiana, the auntie of the baby is also the godmother. So Mia is both Auntie Mia and godmother. Mary, is Ken’s half sister and will also be auntie," Gypsy explained.

The reality TV star has been sharing her pregnancy journey via social media through posts on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

In her announcement video from July, Gypsy also addressed future criticism over her becoming a mother due to her past.

"All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby. I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't," she shared.

However, the comments on her TikTok video revealing the sex of the baby were overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers wishing their congratulations.