Gypsy Rose Blanchard Welcomes First Baby With Ken Urker

New year, new baby!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker have officially welcomed their first daughter, Aurora Urker, into the world.

They revealed the news to TMZ on Jan. 1.

"Aurora is healthy and we are so happy," Urker shared.

The baby girl was born in Blanchard's home state of Louisiana on Dec. 28, on the year anniversary of her release from prison for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

"Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all," Urker posted on Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 1).

The reality TV star, who shares her life out of prison on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, first shared news of her pregnancy in a July 2024 YouTube video that has since been removed.

"This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood," she said in the video.

"I know that there are going to be people who feel like I'm not ready to be a mother and I don't know if anyone's really ready to be a mother," she added, addressing potential backlash.

"All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby. I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't," she declared.

The couple revealed the sex of the baby in a subsequent TikTok video last August.

In a YouTube update in September, Blanchard shared that her pregnancy was "magical" and noted that when she ate sweets, the baby seemed to become more active.

"There’s this tiny little life that is inside of you and that little tiny life is a baby, a little tiny human that’s yours and that you have to make sure you protect, you love, you take care of, and all of the things that I wished I could’ve had when I was little. All the things that I wanted in a mother, I’m going to give to this baby," she told Good Morning America in July.

Blanchard and Urker were once engaged and rekindled their relationship after her separation from husband Ryan Anderson in April 2024.

The couple met in 2017 before getting engaged in 2018 while she was still in prison.

However, at the time, the relationship didn't last and the two broke things off in 2019.

"I didn't have it on my bingo card. And here we are," Blanchard told E! News in May 2024.

Most recently, Blanchard released her memoir My Time to Stand in Dec. 2024, which documents the abuse she faced throughout her childhood.