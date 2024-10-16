Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says It’s ‘Heartbreaking’ That Mom Will Never Meet Granddaughter

Gypsy Rose Blanchard opened up about her feelings surrounding her mother not being around to meet her first grandchild in a new podcast appearance.

"For me, it is heartbreaking. I do from time to time think about what could’ve been. And it makes me sad. So, I put that in the back of my mind," she said on The Viall Files with former Bachelor star Nick Viall.

"Everybody asks the question, 'What are you gonna tell your daughter whenever Grandma isn’t around?'" she continued.

"My response to them is that Kristy has become more of a mother to me than my own mother was. So, Kristy is going to be Grandma," she explained of stepmother Kristy Blanchard.

READ MORE: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Blanchard infamously spent seven years behind bars for the murder of her abusive mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

Now, her life has drastically changed since being released from prison in 2023.

"I have changed a lot. I’ve had a lot of life experience packed into 10 months," she said.

After being released, Gypsy was whisked away on a press tour and documented her life on the Lifetime series Life After Lockup.

During her early days outside of prison, she was married to Ryan Anderson, whom she separated from in March.

She officially filed for divorce in April, nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

Gypsy quickly reunited with ex-fiancé Ken Urker earlier this year and announced her pregnancy in July.

In August, they revealed that they were expecting a baby girl via a sex reveal on social media.

Next up, Gypsy Rose is set to release a new book on Dec. 10, 2024, titled My Time to Stand: A Memoir.

In a recent TikTok, she shared some behind-the-scenes footage of herself recording the audiobook reading.

"And that’s a wrap on my audiobook! I'm so excited to share that My Time to Stand will be out in two months! Until then, here’s a sneak peek of what's to come," she said.