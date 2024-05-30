Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She Receives Hate Because She ‘Survived’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is is speaking out what life is like out of prison and why she thinks she receives hate.

Sitting down with Good Morning America, Gypsy Rose Blanchard opened up to Juju Chang about her transition into normal life since being released from prison late last year.

"I mean, I think that with social media is concerned, I think that I wanted to be like everyone else -- and have that right of freedom to have social media and interact with my friends online. I had no idea that I would have 9.8 million followers," Blanchard said.

However, social media also has its downside as she shared that gets a lot of hate from people online because she thinks people want the "perfect victim."

"Quite honestly, I'm starting to feel like they want a perfect victim and there is no such thing as a perfect victim," Blanchard shared.

"In their mind, the perfect victim would've died. And so now that I survived and the perpetrator of the abuse is the one that died, then I'm getting the hate," she added.

READ MORE: Are We Setting up Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Failure? (OPINION)

Blanchard was arrested in 2015 for the murder of "Dee Dee" Blanchard who was found stabbed to death in her home. Blanchard's then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn was also arrested in connection to the crime.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and served nearly 9 years in prison for the crime. Her former flame was sentenced to life in prison and is still behind bars.