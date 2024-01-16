Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison on Dec. 28, 2023, after serving eight out of 10 years for helping orchestrate the murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee.

Since her release from prison, Gypsy Rose, 32, has become a celebrity.

Amid a stacked press tour over the past few weeks, the abuse victim and convicted felon has garnered 8.3M followers on Instagram, with many people eagerly waiting to see what she will post and do next.

The question is: Are we setting Gypsy Rose up for failure?

By making her Instafamous and branding her as a social media influencer, we're setting a standard that might be impossible for her to uphold.

Yes, Gypsy Rose had a hard life, and her mom's abuse undoubtedly left a lasting impact on her mental health and well-being that few will ever be able to understand, but at the end of the day she helped orchestrate (and paid time) for murder; a crime that will always follow her through life, and one that she recently admitted she regrets.

READ MORE: How Does Gypsy Rose Blanchard Feel About Joey King’s Portrayal in ‘The Act’?

In the world of pop culture, people love a hero and a comeback story — but what they love even more is turning people into villains.

And here's where the problem lies: What happens after everyone has moved on from Gypsy Rose? When they realize she's just trying to get her life back so she can live a normal (or whatever we call normal) existence?

We have seen time and time again that influencers and celebrities will do anything to chase the high that fame brings, so what happens when the public turns on or finds a reason to "cancel" her?