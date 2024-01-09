Does Gypsy Rose Blanchard Regret Mom Dee Dee’s Murder?

Does Gypsy Rose Blanchard regret the murder of her mom?

On Dec. 28, 2023, Gypsy was released on parole after serving eight years in prison for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Over the past few weeks, the 32-year-old has given numerous interviews about her time in prison, the abuse she experienced in her youth as well as her thoughts about her mom today.

In 2015, Blanchard's at-the-time-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee to death. The crime was orchestrated by Blanchard after suffering yearslong abuse at the hands of her mother.

Throughout Blanchard's childhood and early adult life, Dee Dee gaslit her daughter into believing she was ill and forced her to use both a feeding tube and wheelchair. She convinced Blanchard she had leukaemia, muscular dystrophy, epilepsy and vision impairment, among other disabilities.

Does Gypsy Rose Regret What She Did?

Speaking People, Gypsy Rose revealed that she regrets her mom Dee Dee's murder.

"It was panic, desperation. Because I was facing yet another surgery pretty soon, and I really did not want to have the surgery," she explained. It is widely believed Gypsy Rose was the victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, in which the victim is made to believe they have one or more illnesses they do not actually have in order to garner sympathy and attention.

"It was work on my neck, something about my voice and my vocal cords and my voice box, to figure out why my voice is so high-pitched. And they thought the doctors attributed that to maybe a breathing issue. So they were going to do surgery on my larynx, and at that point, I was just not having it. I'm like, ‘I do not want to have the surgery.’ I expressed that to my mother," Gypsy Rose continued, adding, "There [was] no discussion to be had. And I felt in my heart, please change your mind. This life needs to change."

Gypsy also said that at the time, she believed murder was the only way out of her desperate situation.

"It's not like I didn't think about every other option besides murder. I did. If I had another chance to re-do everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that," she shared.

"Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did. I regret it every single day," Gypsy Rose revealed.

During her appearance on The View on Jan. 5, Gypsy Rose also said she "has regrets" and expressed her wish to advocate for victims of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

"Please heed my words that you are not alone in this situation. There are other ways out. I did it the wrong way. I did something wrong and I paid my dues for it. Murder's wrong," Gypsy Rose urged.

Does Gypsy Rose Forgive Her Mom?

In an interview with CNN on Jan. 5, Gypsy Rose revealed that if her mother were still alive today, she would tell her that she's "sorry" and would also forgive her mom for the abuse she endured.

"I would tell her that I'm sorry and I forgive her. She was not a monster. She was just a sick woman, and she would have needed a lot of mental health care," Gypsy Rose explained.

While Gypsy Rose believes she would "still be under this abusive medical abuse that I was going through" if Dee Dee were alive today, she also misses her mom and sobs on the anniversary of Dee Dee's murder every year.

"She was my mom and I miss her. Everything she did to me, she was still my mother," she told Good Morning America, per People.