Gypsy Rose Slams People for Visiting House Where Mom Dee Dee Blanchard Was Murdered

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is not happy that people visit the house where her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, was murdered in 2015.

"Passing by Gypsy Rose's old house," someone posted on TikTok.

The video showed the small blue home in Springfield, Mo., where Gypsy Rose and her mother once lived.

The house had cars in the driveway and another caption at the end of the video read, "People came out."

The video has garnered over two million views and caught the attention of Gypsy herself.

"Y'all have no respect or decency. A tragedy happened in that house yet y'all visit it as if it was the Grand Canyon," she commented on the video.

Other viewers reacted to Gypsy's words.

"GIRL YA THEE ONE WHO MADE IT INTO A LANDMARK FOR FOLKS SO DONT BE PISSY ABT US GOING DRIVING BY IT," one person wrote.

"She probably got jumpscare seeing this pop up on her feed," someone else said.

"Nobody deserves death don't matter how bad of a mother she was to her. She didn't deserve what happened . It's like two sides of each story yeah gypsy had a f--ked up life f--ked up," another person commented.

"The tragedy that happened was you helping someone unalive your own mother you clown," one person said in reply to Gypsy.

Other viewers were surprised to learn about the house's location in Missouri.

"I didn’t realize how close this is [to] me," someone wrote.

"I lived right down the road when it happened the house was pink and had the ramp but they changed the color," one person shared.

"Same! Lived just down the street, walking distance," another person replied.

Meanwhile, Gypsy has been enjoying life out of prison since her release in Dec. 2023.

She recently posted photos to her TikTok account of herself sunbathing and loving summertime.