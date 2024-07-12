Who Is the Father of Gypsy Rose’s Baby?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is revealing who the father of her unborn child is.

There has been speculation over who the father of the child is because of the closeness of relationships that Blanchard has had since she was released from jail six months ago.

Previously, Blanchard was married to Ryan Anderson and moved in with him once she got out of prison. They were married for nearly two years before Blanchard and Anderson ended things in April.

However, Blanchard began a relationship with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker around the same time that the marriage ended.

Because of this, there has been speculation over who the father could be. However, in an interview with ABC News’ Juju Chang for Good Morning America that the baby is indeed Urker's.

"It was mid March when I left Ryan. So, this is absolutely 100% Ken's baby. There was never any question of paternity," she revealed.

READ MORE: Gypsy Rose Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Ken Urker

Blanchard also addressed critics on whether she should be a parent or not given her past prison time for pleading guilty to second-degree murder of her mother Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

"I know that I'm not perfect. I know that I have made mistakes in the past. And I will probably make minor mistakes going forward. But at the same time, I do know right from wrong. And learning from past mistakes is a growth that comes with time," she said.

Despite her past, Blanchard also said that she is open to talking about her role in her mother's murder if her children ask.

"But at the same time, I do know right from wrong. And learning from past mistakes is a growth that comes with time. So I feel like when that time comes, Ken and I will sit down and have that conversation and I will explain in the most honest way possible," she concluded.

Elsewhere, Blanchard said that she will not be putting her child in front of a camera once it is born.