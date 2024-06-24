Gypsy Rose Experimented With Women in Prison: ‘I’m a Freak!’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has revealed more details about her time in prison.

"I've kissed more girls than I have guys," Blanchard said in her documentary Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up on Lifetime.

"As a teenager or a pre-teen, I felt that I was attracted to girls and I got to experiment with that in prison," the new reality TV star, who is now in a relationship with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, said.

"I'm discovering things about myself. I'm like, 'I'm a freak!'" she laughed.

The clip, posted by Daily Mail, is from the second episode of her docuseries.

"A big part of womanhood is learning to be comfortable with their sexuality and for years I wasn't. I'm self-conscious because I have scars all over my body, and I had a lot of surgeries that were unnecessary so I'm like, 'Am I gonna be what he wants me to be? Am I attractive to him?'" Blanchard also said in the episode, per People.

Blanchard spent nearly eight years in prison after the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 while her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Aside from her romantic experimentation in prison, Blanchard got engaged to Urker after meeting him through a prison pen-pal program.

However, the relationship didn't last and she went on to marry Ryan Anderson in a prison ceremony in 2022.

The pair were still together when Blanchard was released in Dec. 2023 but ended things in March 2024.

By May, Blanchard confirmed that she had reunited with Urker.

In June, she made a post on TikTok that became an instant meme when she defended her boyfriend from alleged admirers.

"Oh honey, I am so not threatened by you. My man wouldn't touch you with a ten-foot pole. You're just mad because I have a Chad, and last time I checked, you don't have a man. So, looks like you're the one that's panini pressed. Call a spade a spade, honey. Keep making content," Blanchard said in the video, which has now been deleted.