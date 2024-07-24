Infamous Extreme Haunted House Owner Russ McKamey Accused of Attempted Murder

The owner of a viral, extreme haunted house, Russ McKamey, has been accused of attempted murder.

Content warning: sexual violence.

McKamey has been charged with repeatedly assaulting, raping and attempting to murder his girlfriend over a period of three days, according to court documents obtained by HuffPost.

The haunted house owner was reportedly extremely violent with his girlfriend, and police reported a "domestic altercation" during which he strangled her until she lost consciousness.

McKamey then repeated the alleged crime at another point.

McKamey will face the charges in court on Aug. 6.

According to The Tennessean, McKamey was taken into custody around 4 a.m. on Friday (July 19) at his home in Summertown.

The home is also the site of his controversial haunted house.

He first became widely known for the extreme haunted house, which was the subject of the 2023 Hulu documentary Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House.

McKamey filed an $8.4 million lawsuit against Hulu following the documentary's release.

McKamey Manor is located in Lawrence County, Tenn., and allegedly requires guests to pass a sports physical, present a doctor's note, pass a background check and sign a 40-page waiver before participating in the terrifying experience.

According to The Tennessean, the attraction relocated to Tennessee from California in 2017 after "public outcry."

Per HuffPost, an online petition was also launched in 2019 to get the house shut down for being a "torture chamber under disguise."

One former haunted house attendee told a local Nashville outlet in 2018 that the effects of the experience still haunt her.

"I was waterboarded, I was Tased, I was whipped. I still have scars of everything they did to me. I was repeatedly hit in my face, over and over and over again," she revealed.

A state investigation was opened into the manor shortly after the documentary's release with concerns over McKamey's business practices, accusations of trapping guests in the experience and the validity of the $20,000 prize for finishing the experience.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic abuse, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-799-7233.