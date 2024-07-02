‘Married at First Sight New Zealand’ Star Andrew Jury, 33, Dies in Prison Before Trial

A former Married at First Sight New Zealand star, Andrew Jury, was found dead in his cell in prison just hours before trial on June 27.

Jury was 33.

According to reports, Jury was being held at the Mt. Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland, New Zealand.

The prison general manager Dion Paki told The New Zealand Herald, "While investigations are underway, there is no indication that his death is suspicious."

Jury was facing charges of assault with intent to injure, willful damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

The former reality television star was arrested on April 2 and was "struggling" in prison, according to his father, Roy Jury.

"It should have been a red flag when Andy stopped communicating with family and friends," his father told The Herald.

Jury's former castmates also released a joint statement in response to his sudden death.

"It's with heaviest hearts we've come together to acknowledge the passing of Andrew Jury. Despite his struggles, Andrew was always friendly and the life of the party during our shared experience and he really valued his time on the show. At this time our entire cast wish to send our deepest condolences and love to his family," they wrote, per The Herald.

Jury appeared on Season 1 of the popular reality show in 2017, which has over 20 adapted versions in countries around the world.

At the time, he was a builder who married Vicky Gleeson-Stokes. The two remained married until at least 2018 when he last publicly posted about his wife.

"We officially lasted one year wifey! We rule. Here's to 1 more!!!" he wrote on Instagram in Aug. 2018, via Entertainment Tonight.

By 2020, the couple was divorced.

"Yesterday I was signing divorce papers, today I'm off to court, was I good was I bad, who knows?" Jury said in a post from Sept. 2020.