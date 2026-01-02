K-pop icon Nana is speaking out after a terrifying home invasion took a shocking turn — the man who broke into her house is now suing her for attempted murder.

The 34-year-old singer and actress, best known for her work with After School and Orange Caramel, broke her silence on social media, calling the lawsuit “sickening” — and making it clear she won’t be backing down.

“I will not collapse or waver,” she wrote. “Please do not worry. I’m sorry for causing unnecessary anxiety. I will resolve this matter properly, so I ask for your trust.”

The 6 A.M. Break-In

The violent incident happened just before sunrise on November 15, 2025, when a man in his 30s used a ladder to scale the balcony of Nana’s home in Guri City, South Korea.

Once inside, he allegedly choked Nana’s mother while demanding cash — prompting Nana to wake up and intervene. The two women managed to fight off and restrain the intruder until police arrived.

Nana’s mother was hospitalized with injuries related to strangulation. The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with special aggravated robbery.

A Shocking Legal Twist

Now behind bars and awaiting trial, the intruder is attempting to flip the narrative — claiming that Nana attacked him during the altercation.

From prison, he has filed a countersuit alleging attempted murder and aggravated injury, saying Nana stabbed him in the neck, leaving a 7cm wound near his jaw.

However, investigators have stated that Nana and her mother’s actions were clearly self-defense. According to local authorities, their response was “reasonable” and aligned with Korea’s criminal code for responding to an “unjust and present danger.”

Nana Responds

In her emotional post, Nana admitted the situation has shaken her faith in others.

“At times, I felt skeptical — wondering if my desire to trust people had been excessive,” she shared. “But I’ve regained some stability and feel a bit stronger.”

Her Agency Speaks Out

Nana’s label, Sublime, condemned the countersuit as “inhumane,” saying it amounts to a second wave of harm, and accused the man of trying to exploit Nana’s public status.

The company has vowed to pursue all legal channels, both civil and criminal, to hold the suspect accountable.