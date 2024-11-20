K-Pop Star Sunwoo Assaulted by Stalker at His Home

Sunwoo, a K-pop star and member of the boy group The Boyz, was recently the victim of a stalker attack at his home.

The 24-year-old Korean rapper was reportedly assaulted by a stalker fan, known as a "sasaeng" in South Korea.

The group's company IST Entertainment released a statement to the group's official fan page following the scary incident, according to The Korea Times.

The company said that Sunwoo had just finished rehearsals and was exiting the elevator to head to his front door when a fan hiding in an emergency stairwell appeared.

"Feeling threatened, Sunwoo immediately reported the incident to our staff, who apprehended the intruding fan and handed them over to the police. While trying to prevent the sasaeng from escaping, multiple assaults occurred," they revealed.

"The individual was arrested on the spot for trespassing and assault, and a police investigation is ongoing," they continued.

They added that "Sunwoo and our staff visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment" following the terrifying encounter.

Now, the agency is taking legal action against the aggressive intruder and other so-called fans who have repeatedly invaded the group's privacy.

"There have been ongoing incidents of unauthorized visits to places related to the artists’ private lives," IST Entertainment said on Nov. 14, per Soompi.

They said that members of the music group have been victims of "unauthorized [fan] visits" at their personal hair salons, dorms and the agency's headquarters.

Plus, they revealed that members have been "forcefully" approached numerous times at the airport and at "privately scheduled activities."

The company also discovered fans "illegally obtaining personal information to attempt contact," which they said has negatively impacted the artists and their families.

IST Entertainment also revealed that they found an illegal tracking device on Sunwoo's vehicle "and another incident where a vehicle’s tire was deliberately damaged by an unknown person also occurred."

"We are responding with a zero-tolerance policy toward any illegal actions including the invasion of privacy, and we will take definitive legal action," they declared.