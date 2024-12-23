VCHA Member KG Accuses Label of Child Labor Violations, Exploitation

VCHA group member KG has filed a lawsuit against the group's label JYP USA.

The 17-year-old performer announced her departure from the group on Instagram on Dec. 7 and the lawsuit, which was filed on her behalf by her mother, Tracey Madder, according to Teen Vogue.

The filing accuses the label of "child labor exploitation, child neglect and abuse, [and] unfair business practices" during KG's time as a trainee and a member of the girl group.

The shocking development comes after months of silence from the girl group, which won the 2023 reality show A2K.

The show was a collaboration between Korean powerhouse JYP Entertainment and U.S. record label Republic Records in an effort to create a "global girl group" using the K-pop trainee system.

However, despite tons of hype, VCHA pulled out of their July Lollapalooza performance to much speculation, and have been mostly inactive on social media since, and it seems KG's lawsuit could be the reason why.

"I filed a lawsuit because I have decided to terminate my contract with JYP Entertainment and exit VCHA after experiencing incidents of abuse and mistreatment by certain staff members. I feel it was not a good environment for my mental health and I apologize if my leave disappoints any of you," KG shared on her Instagram Story.

"I made this decision back in May and am still waiting for release from my contract. I am worried for the girls who remain in VCHA, my friends, who I truly love and care for," she added.

She also noted that her desire to write songs and dive into music production was part of her choice to leave the group and the company.

"I also realized if I remain at JYP Entertainment, I am not able to become the artist l aspire to be, as I really enjoy songwriting and production. I have accumulated a massive amount of company debt, while being paid very little for the intense work and extreme limitations on our personal lives," she explained.

She added, "Although such incidents occurred, there were also beautiful moments."

And, despite her lawsuit, she thanked JYP label head J.Y. Park, a notable figure in the K-pop world.

"J.Y. Park, company executives, and staff for believing in me and the exceptional training. [I] feel this is an issue that lies deep[ly] embedded in the K-Pop industry… I hope that my leave can encourage the K-Pop system to make changes for the better, in hopes of protecting the idols and trainees who remain in these companies’ hands," she said.

According to Teen Vogue, KG accused JYP of "grueling" work conditions, financial exploitation, and insufficient mental health care.

Her lawyer Jeremiah D. Graham said the claims are a violation of California’s "labor, employment, and contract protections for minors."

The lawsuit details allegations of physical and mental neglect from the entertainment company when working with the group.

KG claimed she was "required [to] perform strenuous physical activities without adequate rest, nutrition, or medical attention, leading to physical injuries including a torn tendon in her shoulder and a leg injury."

She alleged she was told to "repeat a single dance move hundreds of times without rest and forcing her to squat between repetitions," which allegedly led to a shoulder injury.

She was also allegedly told "she could only drink water when she perfected the move."

KG also claimed she was often paid less than the agreed-upon salary and was not paid for overtime work, which regularly occurred.

The group's $2.5 million L.A. house also allegedly put the performer $500,000 in debt.

Not only that, but KG added that the group was under "constant surveillance" thanks to "hidden cameras" that "recorded the girls' private conversations and meals without their consent or knowledge."

Plus, "a surveillance sticker found on the ceiling of the pantry further revealed that their eating habits were being monitored around the clock."

Members were also subject to "verbal and emotional abuse" related to their bodies and eating habits which "culminated in [another member's] suicide attempt in February 2024."

On Dec. 9, JYP USA called the allegations "false" and "exaggerated" in a statement.