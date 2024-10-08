Is ‘Twilight’ Author Stephenie Meyer a TXT Stan?

Worlds are colliding because Twilight author Stephenie Meyer is apparently a huge fan of K-pop and boy group TXT in particular.

Eagle-eyed fans made the discovery after noticing Meyer's updated bio page on her official website.

Above her bio there's a doodle of a TXT light stick, a.k.a. a Moabong.

Plus, the end of her bio states, "Writing is her first love, her second is Kpop."

One fan shared the news in a viral post on TikTok, writing, "The author of Twilight is a MOA omg."

READ MORE: What to Know About K-Pop Group TXT's Futuristic VR Concert Tour

The fan shared proof by holding up a mini Moabong next to the doodle to show that it matches.

The video was also fittingly set to the theme song from the Twilight film adaptation known as "Bella's Lullaby."

Fans were delighted by the revelation and shared their enthusiasm in the comments.

"Do you think she gave each character a bias[?]" one person wondered.

Another person noted that a large part of the TXT fandom also loves Twilight.

"Our brains need to be studied... like what's in them that makes us find both twilight and txt appealing, idk like what's the shared frequency, i need to know!!!" they wrote in the comments.

"The twilight girlies to txt pipeline is real," another fan agreed.

Someone else pointed out that there are fans of TXT from all different walks of life and wondered who might be next.

"LMFAOOOO MOAS OUT THERE IN THE WORLD WHO’S NEXT A NASA MOA?!?!?!?" they commented.

Elsewhere on Twitter/X, a fan tweeted that Meyer being a TXT fan reminded them of an interview in which TXT member Yeonjun compared leader Soobin to Edward Cullen.

"He reminded me of Edward from Twilight," Yeonjun said of Soobin in their 'Daydream' era.

"Edward Soobin," Soobin joked in response.