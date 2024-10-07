Former K-Pop Star Taeil of NCT Could Get Life in Prison

Content warning: sexual violence.

Taeil, former K-pop star and member of NCT, could reportedly get life in prison after his indictment for sex crimes this summer.

The former singer is being investigated for sexually assaulting a drunk woman with two friends.

According to Korean media outlet Chosun Ilbo, Taeil is being charged with "special quasi-rape" which means "a person possesses a weapon or two or more people commit sexual intercourse with a person who is mentally unstable or unable to resist."

If he is found guilty, Taeil could face seven years to life in prison, per the outlet. He was questioned in August and the case has now been sent to prosecution.

Korean news site Naver reported that the two acquaintances named in the crime are not famous.

Fans were horrified by the severity of the crime.

"I hope he gets that life imprisonment sentence he deserves to rot there forever," one fan tweeted.

"To gang rape a girl and then go along and promote with your group for a new comeback not long after… Taeil is a psychopath," another fan said in a tweet.

"He manipulated his fans and members into thinking he was the most harmless person on the planet and had us waiting for his arrival. Sick work, Moon Taeil. You can rot in hell," someone else wrote.

"We have recently confirmed that Taeil was indicted in a criminal case related to sexual assault. We recognize the seriousness of the matter and have decided that he can no longer continue team activities, so after discussion with Taeil, we have decided on his withdrawal from the team," SM Entertainment said after Taeil's indictment was announced, per Chosun.

Following his exit from the group and the shocking allegations, NCT members promptly unfollowed Taeil's personal social media accounts.

The singer's personal Instagram has since been made private.

Taeil debuted as a member of NCT U in April 2016 before joining NCT 127.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.