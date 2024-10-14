Why Are Fans Sending Death Wreaths to This Very Much Alive K-Pop Star?

Fans of the K-pop group RIIZE have taken extreme measures to make their dislike of a change in the group known.

After seventh member Seunghan's return to the pop group following a 10-month hiatus was recently announced, fans in Korea bombarded the singer with death wreaths.

Now, thanks to their message of clear resentment toward Seunghan, the K-pop idol has chosen to permanently exit the group in a shock announcement.

"I know that many people took the matter of my return to activities seriously, and I too am aware of the seriousness of the current situation," Seunghan said in a letter explaining the decision, per Soompi.

"After pondering deeply whether I’ve been thinking only of myself too much, whether I’m causing too much harm to the members and the company, and whether it’s really okay for me to be part of RIIZE ... I think that my leaving the group is the right path for everyone," he said.

He thanked the group's company, SM Entertainment, and his former group members before sending a message directly to fans.

"I truly do not want the relationship between RIIZE and BRIIZE, who were growing together while supporting one another, to be damaged because of me. It also breaks my heart to see the fans, for whom it should be more than enough to just love RIIZE, fighting with each other because of me," Seunghan wrote.

"I will sincerely cheer on RIIZE, whom I love," he concluded.

His exit was confirmed by the group's management, Wizard Productions.

"Seunghan has consistently expressed his desire to leave the group for the sake of the members and the fans. Out of respect for the artist’s decision, we are announcing Seunghan’s departure from RIIZE," they announced on Sunday (Oct. 13) in a statement via Soompi.

Seunghan debuted as an original member of the group in Sept. 2023 before abruptly going on hiatus just two months later after controversial leaked photos went viral.

According to Billboard, the photos showed Seunghan in bed with an unidentified woman and smoking a cigarette, which led to intense backlash from some fans.

On the other hand, many fans online remain supportive of the singer and have called the death wreaths "psychotic" and disrespectful.