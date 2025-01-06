K-Pop Star Keeho of P1Harmony Asked Fans to Take Photos of Him in Milan

K-pop star Keeho, of boy group P1Harmony, flipped the script on fans recently when he asked them to take photos of him while exploring Milan.

"Who's good at taking pictures?" he asked a group of fans while out and about in the Italian city where the group later performed a concert.

The star was clad in a stylish winter coat, glasses, beanie and crossbody bag, so of course it was necessary to snap some pics to commemorate the day.

"Can someone take a picture for me?" he requested. "'Cause I came alone."

K-pop stars – they're just like us.

The singer then entrusted both his phone and digital camera to the group of fans.

"I'm gonna give someone a phone and someone my digital camera," he announced.

When he handed the camera to the nearest fan, the fan asked for a quick lesson on how to use it and Keeho kindly obliged.

"So what you do is you press down just a little bit and then when the green comes you just click," he explained.

"Thank you! Okay, let's go over there guys," he told the group.

The sweet interaction was captured by the fans and uploaded online where it quickly went viral on TikTok, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

One fan gave a firsthand account of the encounter on their X/Twitter account.

"Yesterday my friend and I met Keeho, he was so sweet the entire time; we talked and he signed our things. then he asked us to take photos of him," the fan tweeted.

"He is the sweetest," they added.

The fan also updated the post with one of the photos she snapped of Keeho.

Meanwhile, another fan posted a photo of themself taking Keeho's pictures.

"Here's a pic of me taking Keeho's pictures... still in shock tbh," they wrote in the tweet.

Later, the same fan also posted a video of Keeho describing the special fan encounter during the group's Milan concert.

"Here’s Keeho talking about me [...] when I took his pictures with the camera. I think this was one of the craziest moments of my life, I can’t even describe how special Keeho is to me," the fan said.

"I met some lovely fans," Keeho said in the video clip while describing his day exploring the Italian city by himself.

"They took very bomb pictures of me," he continued.

"Thank you guys so much, I had so much fun and it was so nice 'cause you guys took really nice pictures of me in front of a big church," he added, noting that he was going to review the digital camera photos before deciding which shots to post online.