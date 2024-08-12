Blackpink’s Lisa Reflects on K-Pop Trainee Days: ‘Let Her Suffer’

Blackpink's Lisa, known for her rapping and dancing, reflected on what she would tell her younger self as a K-pop trainee in a new interview with Elle.

Notably, Lisa became a trainee at just 13 years old before eventually joining the internationally successful girl group.

"I’d say, 'Let her suffer,'" she said candidly.

"I wouldn’t spoil any of this. I’d say, 'Don’t think too much about the future. Just focus on what you’re doing right now. But don’t quit. Just don’t quit,'" she added.

Of having to leave her family behind in Thailand to move to Korea and pursue music at such a young age, Lisa said, "I had to keep fighting. I had to give it my all. I didn’t care about how long it would take. I said, 'Bring it on! I don’t care anymore!'"

The outlet noted that Lisa became one of the top trainees and even became fluent in Korean and English hastily, which was impressive to her future bandmates.

In the group's 2020 Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, her bandmate Jennie said, "As soon as Lisa came in, that’s when I thought, 'Wow, there are people who are born to do this.'"

Regarding the legendary girl group, Lisa revealed that the girls are far from quitting the band.

"Of course we’re continuing, for sure. We’re so proud of Blackpink, and I love Blackpink. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves," she said.

However, at the moment, the members are each pursuing various solo projects.

In June, Lisa dropped her solo single "Rockstar" and is following it up with a collaboration with Rosalía on Aug. 15 titled "New Woman."

Meanwhile, Jennie collaborated with ZICO in April on "SPOT!" and recently interviewed Billie Eilish for Spotify at an event in Seoul.

Rosé has worked on solo music as well, and Jisoo has made a splash in the fashion world by collaborating with brands like Dior and Cartier.

Collectively, the group celebrated their eighth anniversary on Aug. 8.

"Thank you girlies for being my best sisters throughout all of this. I’m so so proud of us. Love you all tremendously. Happy 8 years blackpink. I can’t wait to live laugh and grow with you all," Rosé wrote on Instagram.