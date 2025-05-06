Why Is Lisa Getting Backlash for Her 2025 Met Gala Look?

Fans were initially delighted to see three members – Lisa, Jennie and Rosé – of Blackpink attend the 2025 Met Gala.

Until they noticed this awkward feature of Lisa's Louis Vuitton ensemble...

At first sight, Lisa's Louis Vuitton tights, bedazzled blazer and lacy panties seemed like a daring, chic look for her very first appearance at the Met Gala.

However, upon closer inspection, fans noticed something strange about the panties.

The lace of the panties portrayed the faces of Black historical figures and Civil Rights activists, such as Rosa Parks.

READ MORE: Is Rihanna Pregnant With Her Third Baby?

This year's Met Gala theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," an exhibit that explores the connections between style and Black history and identities, particularly through menswear.

Once fans noticed Lisa's embellished panties, they quickly criticized the choice thanks to her past use of the n-word in leaked audition tapes.

Lisa and her bandmates have never publicly acknowledged or apologized for using the racist term.

"Despite saying the n-word multiple times and never apologizing, Lisa doesn’t seem to care as she wears underwear with images of ROSA PARKS, a civil rights icon who fought against racial injustice," one person pointed out via X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan complained that they would rather not see a Civil Rights activist on someone's backside.

"Did Lisa really think her having Rosa Parks on her c--------k was going to absolve her from saying n---- hshssjsjsjk," another fan tweeted.

"Why the hell Lisa got Rosa Parks on her panties??? I'm so confused," another person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"They saying Rosa Parks on Lisa from Blackpink's no no square?????????? Chat I have bad eyesight am I being punked or do we need to slap ha," someone else added.

"Are yall being serious? Lisa deadass got Rosa Parks on her crotch…? That’s disrespectful as hell omggggg," one fan said.