This Photo of Katy Perry at the 2024 Met Gala Went Viral. It’s Fake.

AI can truly make people believe anything, including Katy Perry's whereabouts on Monday evening.

On Monday (May 6) the 2024 Met Gala took place at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Although the "Part of Me" singer went viral and shared thousands of times, it was actually generated through artificial intelligence. The AI bot even got the iconic photographers behind the hedges with the white tent backdrop correct.

One of the fake photos showed Perry donning a gown with floral embellishments on it and a larger than life train. This year's theme was "The Garden of Time," while the new spring exhibit at the Costume Institute was called, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." This AI machine actually nailed the theme with whimsy, floral and fairytale like fashion that is extremely delicate and finite.

The photo went so viral that X (formerly Twitter) quickly added a "context label," notating that this was not a real image of Perry. However, this wasn't the only AI generated image of Perry "at the event" to go viral, several other X users shared their own AI interpretations of something similar to what she might have gone with had she attended the event.

Perry is no stranger to the Met Gala, as she has previously attended the gala in 2022, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2013 and 2010. It was quite a shock that she didn't attend the red carpet this year as she teased that she wasn't busy on the day.

Perry got in on the fun and although she didn't address her absence, she favorited two of the AI generated photos. At the time of this article's publication, the photos have received over 6 million views despite their lack of authenticity.