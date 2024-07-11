Fans React to Katy Perry’s New Single ‘Woman’s World’

Katy Perry has officially launched her newest era with the first single from her upcoming album, "Woman's World."

The song dropped on Thursday, July 11 with an accompanying music video and sets the tone for the vibe of 143, which is set to drop on Sept. 20, 2024.

The music video opens with Perry and a group of various women performing typically "manly" tasks like construction work and using a urinal.

Perry and company also burst into choreography complete with fire, jade rollers and bedazzled drills before a giant anvil drops onto the singer.

After she reinflates herself, Perry is transformed into a bionic superhero who struts through town and catches a quick ride with infamous internet personality Trisha Paytas.

The video takes the singer on a romp through an idyllic neighborhood where she appears to participate in a TikTok dance with another woman before stealing her tripod and taking off into the sky on the side of a helicopter.

Watch the "Woman's World" music video, below:

Fans immediately reacted to the comeback music video on social media.

In the comments section of the video on YouTube, fans shared their first reactions.

"Came for Katy, stayed for Trisha!" one person wrote.

"This video cured my depression, fixed my grades, cleared my skin, put money in my wallet, gas in my car, food in my belly and brought my family closer," someone else gushed.

"Her shouting 'I'M KATY PERRY' after not wanting to be that for so long is POWERFUL! Katy is back!" one fan raved.

"Let's be honest, it's impossible to resist the optimism that KATY PERRY always gives us with her music," another fan said.

On Twitter/X, fans also shared their thoughts on the new jam.

One person said the singer will "rise again" thanks to her new era.

Another fan said that the video is potentially her "best video."

See more fan reactions to Katy Perry's "Woman's World," below: