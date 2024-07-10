Katy Perry fans have been gearing up for months for her highly anticipated sixth studio album and now the title has finally been revealed.

The album is titled 143, a name that has a special hidden message behind it.

"I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message," Perry said in a press release about the album.

143 is a common text code that originated in the '90s when people used the numbers to represent "I love you" on pagers and early cell phones.

Find out more about Katy Perry's upcoming album 143, below.

When Does Katy Perry's New Album Come Out?

Katy Perry's new album comes out on Sept. 20 via Capitol Records.

A press release for the album said that the record is "a sexy, fearless return to form for the multifaceted musician. Jam-packed with the kind of empowering and provocative pop anthems fans have come to love, 143 is an album with a lot of heart – and a lot of BPM."

The album marks Perry's first record since 2020's Smile, which featured "Daisies," "Never Really Over" and "Harleys in Hawaii."

The star has also launched exclusive merch to support the album, such as an orange "KP" hat, a black t-shirt featuring the outline of Perry wearing "cartoon legs" from one of her photo shoots promoting her new era, exclusive vinyl records and more.

The album is up for pre-order now via Perry's website.

Katy Perry's 143 Track List Revealed:

So far, the only confirmed song on 143's track list is its first single, "Woman's World."

Perry co-wrote the song with songwriter Chloe Angelides and producers Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, Vaughn Oliver, Rocco Did It Again!, and Aaron Joseph.

The "Firework" singer dropped the first teaser for the song on June 17.

"Woman's World" and its accompanying music video release on July 11.