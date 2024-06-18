The Top Trending Celebrity in the U.S. Probably Isn’t Who You Think

A new study by BetMGM Casino has uncovered the top trending celebrity in every U.S. state in 2024 using Google Trends data.

The most-searched celeb was the top trending entertainer in 13 states, while celebrities like Taylor Swift were only at the top in two states (Kansas and Missouri).

Katy Perry was next as the most-searched celeb in Idaho, Nebraska and New Hampshire, and also shared the crown in Oregon with Billie Eilish and Ellen DeGeneres.

Meanwhile, Midwesterners are apparently big fans of Demi Lovato, as they topped searches in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Dakota, among other states for a total of eight.

However, the most-searched celeb of all celebs was Miley Cyrus, who took the title in 13 states, including Indiana, Colorado, Wyoming and, of course, Montana.

Overall, though, California and New Jersey took the cake for most celebrity-obsessed states.

New Jersey was particularly fascinated by soccer players with top searches like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

California, on the other hand, stayed on brand with searches for Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

The study used data from Jan. 1 to as recently as June 10.

While Swift has been an overwhelming presence in the public consciousness thanks to her worldwide Eras Tour and recent album release, it seems Americans are still interested in other celebs, too.

Cyrus has made plenty of headlines for herself this year, especially after her electric performance and triumphant win at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February.

The "Used to Be Young" singer nabbed the Grammys for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for her gigantic hit "Flowers."

Those Grammy wins were also her first despite over a decade spent in the music industry.

Plus, she made a cameo in the comedy film Drive-Away Dolls and released several musical collaborations, including the massive "II Most Wanted" from Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album.