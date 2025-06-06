Miley Cyrus Says Her Dua Lipa Collaboration, ‘Prisoner’, Didn’t Fit Her ‘Plastic Hearts’ Album

Miley Cyrus' new album Something Beautiful is out now, but the singer has taken the time to reflect on her past works, including her 2020 album Plastic Hearts.

Cyrus sat down for an interview for the podcast Every Single Album, where she reflected on the era and shared why her Dua Lipa collaboration "Prisoner" did not work for the project.

During the podcast, Cyrus as asked why Lipa ended up on the album, leading the singer to respond with the fact that it "wasn't her idea."

"No shade to Dua, but ‘Prisoner’ just isn’t cohesive with the album," Cyrus further explained. "She would’ve been much better on Endless Summer Vacation, like she would’ve been great on ‘Wildcard’ or ‘River’ - could you imagine?"

Despite their collaboration on the song "Prisoner", their have been rumors of a feud between Cyrus and Lipa. "Prisoner" was initially released under Cyrus' Plastic Hearts album, but was then included on the re-release of Lipa's Future Nostalgia album, which led to streaming numbers benefiting Lipa's album. Additionally, fans had noticed at the time that Cyrus was listed as a featured artist and not a co-writer.

The feud was further speculated when Lipa and Cyrus were spotted near each other at a fashion event but refused to acknowledge one another.

While neither artist has publicly acknowledged the rumored feud, fans once again speculated about the tension between the two artists when Cyrus dropped her Something Beautiful album. Fans pointed to the song "Every Girl You've Ever Loved" and its lyrics as proof of the feud.

Cyrus' new album is set to make a splash on the charts where it is on pace to make a top 5 debut on the Billboard 200 chart.