Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She Took an Unconventional Approach to Promoting ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

Miley Cyrus has always been one to forge her own lane in the music industry and her approach to promoting her 2023 album, Endless Summer Vacation, was no different.

Notably, during the album cycle, Cyrus never went on tour or did an extensive press junket. Now, Cyrus has revealed the reason why she took a more relaxed approach to promoting the album compared to her past works.

The "Flowers" singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 4 where she spoke about her approach to promoting Endless Summer Vacation, saying that she deliberately titled the album so that she could embody the album's aesthetic and go on a vacation.

"I cleverly titled my last album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ so then I could be on vacation and that could be part of my aesthetic," Cyrus revealed.

READ MORE: Which Tattoos Does Miley Cyrus Regret?

While some of Cyrus' fans were confused for her lack of traditional promotion for the album, Cyrus shared that was all part of her plan. However, the singer shared that part of the reason that she did promote the project was the fact that she was already working on her newly released album, Something Beautiful.

"So all I had to do was take pictures of me in a bathing suit and be like, ‘ESV!’ and that was the promo. All my fans were like, ‘You’re not promoting this album!’ I was like, ‘I’m making the next one, people!’" Cyrus told Fallon.

Something Beautiful was released on May 30 and has drawn generally favorable reviews from critics. The project was promoted by the single "End of the World" as well as the recently released "Easy Lover."