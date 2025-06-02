Miley Cyrus has steadily collected tiny tattoos through the years and rocked them.

However, the singer revealed in a recent interview that she now regrets about "80 percent" of her tattoos.

"A mistake that I made that I still think about is like 80 percent of my tattoos," she said in a clip posted to X (formerly Twitter) by a Miley fan account.

"I don't regret them enough to laser them," she noted.

"I mean, I love my cat, but I didn't need that," she said, pointing to a portrait of her cat on her left arm.

She continued, showcasing her right forearm, "I love my dog, but like, I don't know. Having a pitbull in every picture for the rest of my life is kind of intense."

"There's just a few I could do without," she concluded.

That statement rings true, especially since the "Flowers" singer has over 70 small tattoos on her body.

In a 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, a fan revealed to the world (and Miley herself) that Miley allegedly had 74 tattoos at the time.

The former Hannah Montana star got her first tattoo in 2009 at age 17 as a tribute to some of her loved ones.

"It reminds me not to take things for granted. I mean, breathing—that was something none of them could do, the most basic thing. And I put it near my heart because that is where they will always be," she told Harper's Bazaar at the time.

The tattoo says "Just breathe."

Funnily enough, shortly after she revealed her tattoo regret, Miley was pictured getting a brand new tattoo of the word "muse" on the back of her right shoulder.

"Very Miley of her," a fan wrote on X in response.