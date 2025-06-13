Dua Lipa Is Engaged!

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are engaged.

The "Levitating" singer's fans spotted she was wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger in an Instagram post on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), and she's now confirmed the 35-year-old actor popped the question with a custom piece of jewelry he had made with the advice of her sister Rina and her best friends.

Dua told the new issue of Britain's Vogue magazine: "Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting."

Of her ring, she added: “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

However, the couple, who began dating in January 2024, have yet to set a wedding date because of their busy work schedules.

Dua, 29, said: “I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period.

"I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamed about what kind of bride I would be.

"All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

Although Dua has seen people get engaged in the past, she had "never really understood the weight of it” but now she thinks committing to another person is "special."

She said: “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”

The "Dance the Night Away" hit-maker is keen to have a family of her own but admitted she doesn't know when would be a "good time" because of the demands of her pop career.

She said: "I’d love to have kids one day. But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time – how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take.

"I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children.”

Dua and Callum had "many Sliding Doors moments," where they were in the same place at the same time without realizing, before being introduced to one another at the River Cafe in London.

A year later, she was having dinner in Los Angeles with her friend Mustafa the Poet when "all of a sudden" Callum appeared.

She thought: “Oh, it’s that really hot guy from the River Cafe.”

During their conversation, the pair realized they both "just happened to be reading" Hernan Diaz's novel Trust.

Asked if she feels they were destined to be together, she replied: “1,000 percent.”