Are Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Engaged?

Dua Lipa may soon be walking down the aisle.

According to a report from The Sun, Lipa and her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner, are engaged.

A source close to the couple shared the exciting news: "Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn't be happier"

The insider added that the engagement caps off a remarkable year for Lipa, both personally and professionally.

“Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy," the source shared.

The pair, who began dating earlier this year, made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Masters of the Air.

Lipa’s 2024 has had a rocky year so far. She released her album Radical Optimism in May, it spawned several successful singles that charted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart while others topped the charts in the United Kingdom. However, the project failed to reach the commercial success of its predecessor, Future Nostalgia.

To promote Radical Optimism, Lipa went on tour, but is taking a break for the holidays to spend time with family and friends as well as share some exciting news.

The couple reportedly plans to share their engagement news during a New Year’s Eve celebration. The Sun states the event will be a lavish party with their closest friends and family.

“Dua and Callum have gone all-out with this party. It's in a top-secret location with all their pals invited, along with their families. It will be a New Year's Eve party no one will ever forget, especially for Callum and Dua,” another source revealed.