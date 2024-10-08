How to Drink Diet Coke Like Dua Lipa

Wanna drink a Diet Coke like a pop star?

Dua Lipa has just the recipe for you, which she generously shared via TikTok on Oct. 5.

Holding a cup filled to the brim with ice in what appeared to be a restaurant, the "Houdini" singer poured in a crisp Diet Coke for step one of the eccentric recipe.

"Yum, yum, yum," she said.

"And then pickle juice," she continued, accidentally dumping a few actual pickles into the drink along with the sour juice.

"Then some jalapeño sauce," she went on, smiling as she added, "Everyone's staring at me."

She then added some jalapeño peppers to the top of her cup and gave one a taste.

"The lady in the back is like, 'What the hell is she doing?'" she smirked.

The burgundy-haired singer then gave the drink "a little mix-up" before going in for a sip.

Lipa's friends also tried the drink, with one calling it "really pickle-y" and another friend grimacing in disgust after tasting it.

"That is... mmm," the singer shivered in delight at the end of the video.

In the caption of the TikTok video, she called on fans to help her name her new signature drink.

"What do we call her?" she asked.

Some fans were appalled by the unconventional concoction.

"Mama are you ok?" one fan asked in concern.

"How does one discover this?" another fan wondered.

"Dua, is this a prank!?" one person commented.

"She's so random," another person observed.

However, other fans were down to give the special Diet Coke a whirl.

"I would ABSOLUTELY try this just cuz Dua Lipa gave it a shot," one person commented.

"Let me make and try this. The Olive oil ice cream also was good," another fan wrote in the comments.

"Ok I’m intrigued..." someone else said.

Another person made a good point by asking, "If you can do this with a margarita, why not a Coke?"