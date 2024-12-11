15 Cringiest Movie Acting Performances of 2024 Revealed

Movies in 2024 were full of high highs (Wicked in general, Glen Powell in Twisters) and low lows, the latter of which made audiences cringe and ask themselves: "How'd they get cast in this?"

Now, Ranker has dropped a list of the worst movie acting performances of the year.

Though some of these stars are fan favorites and revered for their performances in other work, these movies just didn't hit the spot.

From Margaret Qualley's outlandish Southern accent in Drive-Away Dolls to Angourie Rice's much-criticized portrayal of Cady Heron and Joker: Folie à Deux totally flopping, these performances will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.