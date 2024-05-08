The Real Reason Blake Lively Wasn’t at the Met Gala This Year

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are said to have skipped the Met Gala to stay at home with their children.

The 36-year-old actress, who has four kids with her Deadpool actor husband, 47, is such a regular at the event she has been dubbed its “Queen," but a source has claimed she opted for mom duties instead of hitting the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday (May 6).

An insider told Elle: “The couple chose to spend their night at home, rather than on the red carpet.”

The outlet added Blake’s appearance at a Tiffany and Co. event in New York last week was her “big fashion moment for early May."

Since marrying in 2012, Blake and Ryan have had kids James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child born in February 2023.

Other no-shows at this year’s gala included Ben Affleck, 51, who had to miss it as he was in Los Angeles filming The Accountant 2 while his wife Jennifer Lopez, 54, co-chaired this year’s event, which was themed "The Garden of Time."

J-Lo was one of five co-hosts for the gala, joining Zendaya, 27, Bad Bunny, 30, Chris Hemsworth, 40, and 74-year-old Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Met Gala favorite Rihanna, 36, was forced to skip the fashion festivities at the last minute after apparently coming down with a flu following her trip to Miami for the F1 Grand Prix over the weekend.

Jared Leto, 52, missed out as his 30 Seconds to Mars band is on its Seasons World Tour.

And Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both 34, were also notably absent from the gala, despite both being invited.

Taylor could not attend due to her Eras Tour restarting on Monday in Paris, and other event regulars Lady Gaga, 38, Hailey Bieber, 27, and Bella Hadid, also 27, were also absent from Monday’s event.