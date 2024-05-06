What the Hell Is Up With Doja Cat’s 2024 Met Gala Look?

Doja Cat really just turned the Met Gala into her very own theme.

On Monday (May 6), the annual event took place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" where guests were asked to dress with the theme "The Garden of Time." Doja Cat opted to not listen to the official theme and went for her own theme. Hours prior, she teased fans with an Instagram story with the words, "Wet Gala #VetGala." However, no one could expect what she would do next.

Doja Cat looked like she just came out of the shower when she stepped onto the red carpet at The Mark Hotel alongside boyfriend Beka Gvishiani. She opted for a towel wrapped around her torso and midriff, which acted like a dress. She also donned a towel wrapped around her head while her makeup was smudged down her cheeks, making it look like she was fresh out of the shower (and chose to put on a pair of heels with the ensemble).

But that's not all, prior to the big event, Anna Wintour held her pre-Met Gala dinner in which Doja Cat attended. She wore what was seemingly a bedsheet wrapped around her mid section while showing off her black thong along with Christian Louboutin heels.

The internet was divided about her fashion. Some adored her take and enjoyed seeing her make her own theme and stick to it, even in the pre-events. Others wanted her to take the theme and event more seriously.

See some of the best social media reactions to Doja Cat's Met Gala towel look, below.