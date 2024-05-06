The 2024 Met Gala is finally tonight and New York City — and the world — is preparing for the big event!

Here's all of the information you need to know ahead of the 2024 Met Gala, held on Monday, May 6.

Fans can watch the star-studded red carpet arrivals on Vogue's official live stream, as well as streams on TikTok and YouTube, beginning at 6PM ET.

The magazine will also be publishing minute-by-minute updates on the website.

This year's red carpet hosts include actress Gwendoline Christie, producer and actor La La Anthony, model Ashley Graham and social media star Emma Chamberlain, who is returning to her role as special correspondent for some of the event's most viral interviews with celebrities.

The 2024 Met Gala co-chairs are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.

This year's dress code theme is "The Garden of Time," which is in celebration of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new Costume Institute exhibition titled "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

The exhibit features 250 vintage items from the museum's permanent collection, many of which are considered rare, according to Vogue.

It spans over 400 years of fashion history, featuring legendary designers such as Schiaparelli, Dior and Givenchy.

Below, see how celebrities interpret "The Garden of Time" and "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" as they hit the 2024 Met Gala red carpet later this evening.