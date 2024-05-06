So, how many celebrities actually followed the official Met Gala theme this year?

On Monday (May 6), the annual fundraiser took place at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Celebrities from athletes to musicians to actors and even some influencers attended the soiree. Though the red carpet is what gets photographed the most, guests are treated to a meal and presentation inside along with the first look at the exhibit.

The Met Gala 2024 theme was "The Garden of Time," while the title of the Costume Institute's spring exhibit was, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Essentially, the theme is fashion that is delicate and not permanent, similar to the museum exhibits which are somewhat based on the classic fairytale fable where a princess is locked away and too fragile to attain.

"When an item of clothing enters our collection, its status is changed irrevocably. What was once a vital part of a person's lived experience is now a motionless 'artwork' that can no longer be worn or heard, touched, or smelled. The exhibition endeavors to reanimate these artworks by re-awakening their sensory capacities through a diverse range of technologies, affording visitors sensorial 'access' to rare historical garments and rarefied contemporary fashions," curator Andrew Bolton said in a press release. "By appealing to the widest possible range of human senses, the show aims to reconnect with the works on display as they were originally intended—with vibrancy, with dynamism, and ultimately with life."

Discover which celebrities adhered to the 2024 Met Gala theme, below.