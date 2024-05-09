Jennifer Lopez Roasted for ‘Attitude’ During Met Gala Interview

Jennifer Lopez is being criticized for the apparent tone in which she answered a reporter on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet Monday (May 6).

In a video of the moment that has gone viral on TikTok, as Lopez ascends the stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a reporter asks her, "Who are you wearing tonight?"

Lopez glances at the reporter, appears to look her up and down, and simply replies, "Schiaparelli," before continuing on her way.

Watch below:

Viewers in the comments section of the viral video criticized Lopez for her seemingly blunt, disinterested answer.

"Her attitude stinks. Head stuck up one's backside springs to mind," one viewer commented.

"J.Lo, they could never make me like you!" someone else wrote.

"The way she said it. Like Schiaparelli… you peasant," someone else added.

"Not you getting the J.Lo experience," another viewer shared.

"She exudes such ~warmth~," someone else quipped sarcastically.

"I really thought people were being a little mean about her... but then I saw this," another viewer admitted.

"Oh, isn’t she just such a ray of sunshine! That’s our humble Jenny from the block!" someone else joked.

The viral moment also inspired a string of duet videos on TikTok.

"She really said up, down, you're not important. 'Schiaparelli.' Waved to her friends like she was the kindest person. It was radiating out of her pores how nice she was in that interaction," one TikTok user said sarcastically in a response video.

However, Lopez wasn't the only celebrity criticized for a response they gave during an interview on the Met Gala red carpet.

Cardi B was accused of racism after forgetting the name of her gown's designer and referring to them as simply "Asian."

Lopez served as one of the co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala alongside Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Anna Wintour.

Her custom dress took over 800 hours to make.